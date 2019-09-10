Georgia Fowler Flaunts Killer Curves In Tighter-Than-Skin Bodysuit And Instagram Can’t Deal

Georgia Fowler has been flooding her Instagram with photos from New York Fashion Week, and the most recent addition to the collection brought some serious heat to her page.

The upload was shared on Monday, September 9, and contained a duo of photos of the babe walking the runway. She was modeling for designer LaQuan Smith in his Spring 2020 fashion show, which was held the night before on Sunday, September 8. Judging by the reaction to Georgia’s photos from the event, the new collection appears to be a big hit.

Georgia herself sent pulses racing as she strutted down the runway rocking a tighter-than-skin bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The latex piece boasted a bold leopard-print design that alone made it hard to miss, though the beauty’s killer curves commanded a considerable amount of attention themselves. The garment almost resembled a bustier and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its push-up style and low neckline. It clung tight to her figure in all the right ways, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

On her lower half, the bombshell sported a pair of loose chambray denim pants, though they were hardly in the way of covering up her assets. They were worn low on her hips and unbuttoned, exposing the dangerously high-cut nature of the animal-print bodysuit and flashing even more skin to the audience. A glimpse of the Victoria’s Secret model’s toned legs and pert derriere were very much on display in the low-rise pants, and her audience certainly took notice of the area.

A swipe to the second photo of the set revealed a close-up look of Georgia’s runway getup and glam that included a sleek hairstyle and stunning makeup look. Her dark hair was slicked back against her head, falling tight around her neck and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, shimmering highlighter, and dramatic winged eyeliner that made her striking features pop underneath the bright stage lights and camera flashes.

To no surprise, Georgia’s fans went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post earned nearly 16,000 likes as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display after just 13 hours of going live to the social media platform.

“2 hot 2 handle,” one person wrote.

Another called Georgia the “queen of fashion week.”

“Incredibly beautiful, incredibly stunning, and absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

Shortly before hitting up New York Fashion Week, the model visited Nevada to attend the Burning Man Festival. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she looked equally stunning in a skintight white catsuit — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.