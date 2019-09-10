Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes And Sheer Blouse

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale shared a stunning photo to Instagram which didn’t get unnoticed.

The “He Said She Said” hitmaker showed off her legs in tiny daisy dukes, paired with a semi-sheer blouse. Tisdale appears to have her eyes closed, holding onto her head while pulling a smirk. She rose to fame as a blonde but proved that she can pull off a darker hairstyle. She is sat down, showing off the ink on her arm which looks like writing.

Within 20 hours, the post racked up over 70,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote with the eye-heart face emoji.

“How r u so pretty!!!??” another questioned.

“So indescribable perfect,” a third mentioned.

“That face tho,” a fourth fan commented attaching three eye-heart face emoji.

“You always have the best hair color,” a fifth follower insisted.

Ashley is no stranger to posing in short denim shorts. Last week, The Inquisitr reported the “Voices In My Head” songstress’s long legs in another Instagram upload which her followers also adored.

On Instagram, Tisdale has a huge following of over 11.5 million.

The 34-year-old entertainer became a household name when she starred in multiple Disney Channel shows and movies, per IMDb.

In 2005, she played the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick in the hit television series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She also made appearances in Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck.

Her character Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel Original Movie, High School Musical remains one of her most memorable roles. The franchise enjoyed three films in total as well as successful soundtrack albums.

Sharpay’s popularity gained her character its own movie in 2011, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

She is set to appear in the television series Carol’s Second Act and Merry Happy Whatever later this year.

Aside from acting, Tisdale also releases music. To date, she has released three studio albums since 2007 — Headstrong, Guilty Pleasure, and Symptoms. Her debut album, Headstrong, has been certified gold as well as the single, “He Said She Said” in the U.S., according to RIAA.

On Spotify, she currently has over 1.5 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a popular act today. Her song, “Feeling So Good” is her most played track at the moment on the app.

In 2014, she got married to Christopher French in 2014, which The Daily Mail reported. Her friend and former High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens was one of her bridesmaids.

