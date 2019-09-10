Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Crop Top May Be The Riskiest Thing She’s Ever Worn

Kendall Jenner has delivered another knockout look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making headlines for attending New York Fashion Week – with appearances both on and off the fashion event’s runway, Kendall’s name has been topping every style file around. It looks like the 23-year-old was dressed to impress last night, with an outfit appearing to channel her quintessential figure-flaunting edge.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kendall leaving an anniversary bash for well-known fashion label DKNY. The model had opted for an eye-catching and super-minimal ensemble – with the body to handle it, though, this one was likely a winner before Kendall stepped out the door. The star’s willowy frame was outfitted in a tiny, cream-colored, and sheer crop top, with a braless look appearing to be rocked, aced, and totally owned. That said, of the see-through looks Kendall has worn, this one was definitely one of her riskier ones. While The Daily Mail‘s preview snap didn’t show too much skin, the photos inside the report were a different story.

While the crop top was affording a chest-flashing and some major ab-baring, it had been paired with a micro skirt that likely gave fans just as many reasons to get talking. Kendall’s gray mini proved to be neon in some of the newspaper’s photos.

Accessories-wise, it appeared that Kendall had gone both funky and chic. The Adidas spokesperson wore perspex heels elongating her legs. A small white handbag with a chain strap completed the look as Kendall wore it on her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner flashes her abs in a cream crop top and mini skirt https://t.co/SKgArnDDP4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 10, 2019

Kendall’s New York Fashion Week appearances may be earning her healthy profits, but the world’s highest-paid supermodel is still getting paid for her work via the digital space. Kendall may well have been prepping for a runway appearance – or on the catwalk itself – as her Proactiv promotion went live on Instagram yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, the model appeared in an update promoting the acne-fighting brand.

Kendall also recently appeared in a promotional video for sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand – the 38-year-old appears to have embraced the family edge in videos for her new merch, with sister Kourtney also featuring in a video for SKIMS. Kendall rocked tan versions of the shapewear, with a video that saw her admit to feeling both confident and, to an extent, insecure. Kendall stated that she feels self-conscious about her broad shoulders.

Fans would likely argue that this model’s small bone structure and willowy features don’t quite merit a “broad shoulders” label, but Kendall seemed to feel strongly about the matter.

Kendall has 115 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her account.