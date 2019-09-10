Kaitlynn Carter Responds To Miley Cyrus’s Braless Photo: ‘Dear God’

Kaitlynn Carter took to Miley Cyrus's Instagram comments to let her know just how much she admires her sense of style.

It looks like Kaitlynn Carter likes it when Miley Cyrus flashes a little flesh. The model recently expressed her feelings for Miley in the comments of the “Slide Away” singer’s Instagram page, and her words confirm that the couple’s romance has not cooled down.

In one of Miley’s recent Instagram snapshots, she’s rocking an all-black ensemble designed by Tom Ford. It includes a fuzzy black hat, a black velvet jacket, and a black shirt that has been unbuttoned almost down to her navel, making it obvious that she is not wearing a bra. The look isn’t as revealing as some of Miley’s other eye-catching outfits, but evidently Kaitlynn liked what she saw. After seeing the stylish snapshot on Miley’s Instagram page, she reacted to it with a drool emoji and the words, “Dear God.”

Elle described Kaitlynn’s comment as “thirsty,” especially since she can currently see her rumored girlfriend in the flesh if she wants to. Miley and Kaitlynn are both attending Fashion Week in New York City, which is why Miley shared the Tom Ford photo. She reportedly attended the designer’s show, while Kaitlynn watched models rock the runway for Jonathan Simkhai. So far, there have been no reports of Miley and Kaitlynn being spotted together.

However, Miley and Kaitlynn did color coordinate their looks for fashion week, though it’s unclear whether this was on purpose or by happy accident.

In one of her most recent Instagram snapshots, Kaitlynn is rocking a lacy black bustier with a black suit jacket over it. Like Miley, she’s also wearing dark sunglasses, but she decided against accessorizing her outfit with extravagant headwear like Miley’s fluffy hat. She also wore her blond hair straight instead of sporting a wavy, wet look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an insider recently claimed that Miley and Kaitlynn aren’t actually dating. The source suggested that the gorgeous blondes are simply “bonding” as they recover from their high-profile splits from their respective exes, The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth and The Hills star Brody Jenner.

However, Kaitlynn’s latest move may be proof that things are heating up between her and Miley. As Elle points out, this is the first time she’s responded to one of Miley’s Instagram posts with a comment that refers to their romance since photos of the two kissing in Italy first made waves a month ago.

Insiders have also shared details about Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship that suggest that it’s not just a passing fling. The two have reportedly moved in together, and one source recently told Us Weekly that “Miley has really fallen for [Kaitlynn] and the feeling is mutual!”