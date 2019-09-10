50 Cent Responds To Nicki Minaj’s Retirement Announcement

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media site Twitter last Thursday to announce that she decided to quit her career to settle down with her beau, Kenneth Petty, and start a family. The announcement was met with outcry from her fans and fellow music artists.

Fellow rapper 50 Cent was one who was not happy to hear the “Super Bass” singer’s news. He took to social media over the weekend to express his opinion about her decision, reported Celebrity Insider. In his tweet, he suggested that Nicki just take a break instead of retire.

“Both these nig*as crazy, but you know you have to love it SOUTHSIDE. I don’t want @nickiminaj to retire just take a break. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”

Many of the “Bang Bang” singer’s fans left comments on 50 Cent’s tweet, agreeing with the rapper that she should not retire from music and expressing their own opinions about her announcement.

“He speaking facts for once, don’t retire queen we need you. Nicki always receives unnecessary hate. None of us want her to retire. Nicki created her own genre literally changed the game. He always got Nicki back,” one Twitter user commented on 50 Cent’s post.

Others defended the rapper, telling off those who disagreed with her decision. One social media user commented that Nicki deserves to live her life how she wants without anyone telling her what she should or should not do.

Many Twitter users also didn’t believe that the singer would be gone forever even if she supposedly retired.

“Shes gone get her family on and shel definitely be back and remind everyone she was the dopest,” one Twitter user wrote.

The 44-year-old rapper is frequently active on social media, often tweeting and leaving Instagram posts about his opinions on various current events and celebrity news. On Monday, he took to Instagram to congratulate model Chrissy Teigen after she took President Donald Trump down a peg in a tweet.

In response to a tweet made by the president in which he insulted Chrissy’s husband and singer John Legend, Trump also made a dig at the mother of two by calling her Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

Chrissy shot back at the president, tweeting, “(L)ol what a p*ssy a** b*tch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Showing his support for the actress, 50 Cent posted an Instagram photo of her with her daughter Luna on his Instagram page alongside a message praising her for her insult to Trump and telling her that she’s loved on his side.