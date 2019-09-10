Dolly Castro Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Leather Mini Dress, Shuts Instagram Down

Curvaceous fitness model Dolly Castro had her 6.2 million Instagram followers drooling with her latest snap, which featured her rocking a look that incorporated lace and mesh and showed plenty of skin.

In the picture, Castro wore a black leather mini dress that flaunted her dangerous curves to perfection. The top had a low-cut neckline that exposed Castro’s insane cleavage. She drew even more attention to her ample assets by adding a few necklaces to the look. The bodice had a mesh panel that exposed a tantalizing hint of skin over her abdomen, and showed the undersides of her ample assets.

The bottom portion of the dress was made of leather for a truly sexy look. Though Castro cropped the photo so that not all of her legs were visible, the dress exposed plenty of her voluptuous legs thanks to the mini length.

Castro’s brunette locks were down in soft waves, and she added a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet to complete the look. She posed with her hands on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and smiling straight at the camera.

Castro decided to try to inspire her fans with the caption, and rather than discussing her outfit or more trivial things, she encouraged her fans to realize that there was no age that was too late to try something. She translated the caption, including the motivational blurb in Spanish as well, and gave her husband Samier Chavez credit for snapping the stunning photo.

The look was certainly different than the athletic gear Castro normally wears. As The Inquisitr reported, Castro often rocks a sizzling hot gym look that consists of a matching sports bra and booty shorts that showcase her curves.

Castro’s followers absolutely loved the leather look, and the post received over 37,000 likes within just eight hours. Many of her fans praised both her beauty and the sentiments she shared in the caption.

“Preach girll you look beautiful,” one follower said.

Loading...

“30 n finishing my second degree! Best advice,” another fan remarked in response to Castro’s caption, to which the model herself responded, congratulation her fan.

“So true… beautiful as always,” another follower remarked.

Her husband even commented on the sexy and inspiring post, and said “great advice mi amor bella.”

“You look incredible as usual gorgeous and thank you for the inspirational words now it’s time for me to hit the gym,” another fan said in the comments section.