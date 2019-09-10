Blake Shelton Calls Out Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coaches After Adam Levine’s Exit: ‘It’s My Show!’

Blake's also calling himself "the king" of 'The Voice' as the only remaining original coach.

Blake Shelton is coming for his fellow coaches on The Voice as he becomes the only coach to have appeared on every single season of the show following Adam Levine’s exit earlier this year. In a brand new preview clip of the upcoming Season 17 – which is set to debut on September 23 – the country star called out Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as he jokingly bragged about being the most experienced on the NBC singing competition.

“I am the King of The Voice!” the “God’s Country” singer exclaimed in the sneak peek clip with a pretty maniacal laugh, as reported by Hollywood Life this week.

“I’m the only original coach left on this show,” he then pointed out, before calling himself the “champion of champions” due to his impressive six total wins after Legend pointed out that he actually won the season previous.

The country star then continued to call out his fellow coaches in the footage from the Blind Audition stages as he admitted that he thinks there are a few people on the show that need a little lesson in “respecting their elders” as the banter between the foursome continued, with Kelly even calling Blake “#old.”

The clip also saw Shelton refer to The Voice as being “my show” following Adam’s departure during an exchange with Legend.

After the “All of Me” singer once again pointed out that he won Season 16, Shelton then quipped, “It’s my show! I wrote that into the script.”

But it seems as though John won’t be the only one Blake will be sharing some banter with when The Voice officially returns to screens later this month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, his girlfriend Gwen’s return to the show is set to bring its own drama as she takes on Adam’s vacant chair.

As source recently alleged to Us Weekly that those behind the scenes have encouraged Stefani to do some “sparring” with her man as they sit alongside each other.

The report came amid claims she was actually feeling pretty nervous about taking over the red spinning chair from Levine who had also appeared on every single season of the show and had an infamous long running frenemy relationship with Shelton.

The report came shortly after The Inquisitr also revealed that Shelton admitted that he was feeling pretty “worried” about not having Adam by his side for the very first time in six years and 17 seasons.

The Voice Season 17 will return with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson on September 23 on NBC.