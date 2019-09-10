‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Says He Killed Dog Because It Was Cheaper Than Euthanasia

The former MTV star is remorseful for his actions, but he said he had to do it to protect his kids.

The husband of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out about why he killed the family’s dog earlier this year. In a new interview with People, Evans’ husband David Eason revealed that he had no choice but to kill the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, in order to protect his kids.

Eason explained that he feared Nugget would bite 2-year-old Ensley.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said. “The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.”

The former Teen Mom 2 cast member explained that putting the dog up for adoption was not something he ever considered because he felt that would put another family at risk.

Eason also explained why he refused to call authorities as he reasoned that the end result for Nugget would have been the same.

“If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Evans, a cast member on MTV’s Teen Mom franchise from 2010 until her firing in May 2019 over the dog controversy, told People the story should have remained a “private family issue.” Evans explained that Eason’s “country lifestyle” and upbringing is different from how his critics live. The Teen Mom veteran defended her husband by explaining that he was raised around guns and that his father taught him not to ever let any animal hurt him.

Evans explained that the personal story got into the news after she told one friend who relayed the information to her 5-year-old son’s father, who then called 911 for a wellness check on their son.

While Evans has forgiven her husband for taking action on the dog without talking to her about it first, she says he has also expressed remorse over the incident. The Teen Mom couple has since attended co-parenting classes, and Eason recently completed an anger management course. Eason admitted that he still thinks about Nugget every day.

Evans and Eason’s explanation of how the dog killing story went public differs from a Radar Online report about the incident earlier this year. In May, the tabloid obtained an incident report from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office which detailed the cruelty to animals crime in which a shotgun was used to kill the dog.

The Public Information Officer for Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told Radar, “Mrs. Jenelle Evans was the reporting person.”

No matter how the tragic news hit the headlines, the shocking incident marked the couple’s end on Teen Mom 2. Shortly after Eason made headlines for the dog’s death, Evans was fired from her gig on the long-running MTV reality series.

Less than three months after Nugget’s death, People reported that Evans and Eason have welcomed two Anatolian Shepherds named Buddy and Junior into their North Carolina home.

Even with Teen Mom now in their past, the former reality stars are still in the news. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Eason is currently making headlines over child custody drama with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Leedham.