Halsey Shows Off Body In Skimpy, Skintight Lace-Up Garment At New York Fashion Week

Halsey stars in DKNY’s latest ad campaign for their fall collection and attended their anniversary party during New York Fashion Week, per The Daily Mail.

At the event, the “Bad At Love” hitmaker posed on the carpet in a skimpy, skintight lace-up garment, showing off a lot of leg. The low-cut number showed off her bare chest and the many tattoos she has inked on her. She is known for changing up her hair all the time and opted for a short dark bob. She paired the look with stilettos and striked a fierce expression while she placed her hands on her hips.

It didn’t take long for her fans to notice her eye-catching look and express their thoughts via social media.

“Halsey was the best dressed at the DKNY 30th birthday event. I said what I said,” one user tweeted, sharing four photos of the star at the event.

“I don’t deserve to breathe the same air as such perfection #Dkny,” another user shared on Twitter.

“HI CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW GOOD HALSEY LOOKED TONIGHT,” another fan tweeted passionately in capital letters.

Halsey’s ad campaign for DKNY sees her wearing numerous garments with her short dark slicked-back hair on their Instagram page. The photos have been shared in black-and-white, suiting her edgy brand.

She is currently dating British musician Yungblud who she collaborated with earlier this year. The single, “11 Minutes,” also featured Travis Barker and has racked up over 36.4 million views on YouTube.

On September 13, she will release her new single, “Graveyard,” which The Inquisitr reported. With her announcement, she treated fans to the official artwork where she owned a black jacket and bra. Her hair is slicked-back but more in a messy style. The cover has half her face slightly blurred while the other is clearer, leaving a mysterious element to it.

At the beginning of this year, she achieved her first solo No. 1 single with “Without Me.”

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Halsey was nominated for seven awards. She took home the Moonman for Best K-pop for her collaboration with BTS for “Boy With Luv.”

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with many other high profile names on songs including G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, and Khalid, to name a few.

To date, she has released two studio albums – Badlands and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. On Spotify, she currently has over 30.2 million monthly listeners.

To keep up with Halsey, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 15.9 million followers.