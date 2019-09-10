Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Pics Of Lookalike Daughter Ava To Instagram

Reese Witherspoon shared a sequence of rare pictures to Instagram of her gorgeous lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, in honor of her 20th birthday. She included a sweet caption where the Academy Award-winning actress talked about her love and gratitude for the gift of motherhood.

The actress said in the touching caption that one of the greatest gifts she has ever received was the gift of being a mother to Ava. Ava is the daughter of the actress and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. The couple also shares a son, Deacon. Witherspoon is also a mother to a son named Tennessee with current husband James Toth.

Witherspoon and her daughter are exceptionally close, attending many of the actress’ television and movie premieres together. But perhaps, even more than all the career accolades she has received throughout the years, Reese is most proud of what she has been able to accomplish as a guiding force in her three children’s lives.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine that was published in 2014, the actress revealed when a good time to become a mother was.

“I was 23 [when I became a mom]. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was young. It was shocking. When people ask, ‘When’s the best time to get pregnant?’ I say, ‘Pick the best day for when your entire life is gonna change.’ There’s no good time to have your world turned upside down,” she said.

She also revealed to The Huffington Post that the best piece of parenting advice she ever received was from activist Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist who also served as President of South Africa.

Witherspoon stated that she asked Mandela, “What did your mother say to you when you were a little boy?”

According to The Huffington Post, he replied, “Every night before I went to bed, she told me I was going to be a ‘wonderful person when I grew up.’ Your words are powerful and formative, so be gentle with your kids and talk to them with kindness and respect.”

Witherspoon currently runs her own company named Hello Sunshine. It is a film and television production company that is expanding and just debuted its own video-on-demand network. The network featured her first-ever talk show, Shine on with Reese.

Loading...

The actress also runs a book club through her official website and as well as a southern-themed clothing line. The Inquisitr recently reported that the actress showed off her iconic down-home style in a recent jaw-dropping Instagram post.

The actress recently debuted her first book, titled Whiskey in a Teacup. The title honors her grandmother Dorothea, who stated of southern women, according to the book’s liner notes, “We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside…but inside we’re strong and fiery.”

Dorothea felt southern women are a combination of beauty and strength, which she called “whiskey in a teacup.”