‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Dangerously Low Neckline In Slinky Mini Dress

Jasmine Sanders showed up to 2019 New York Fashion Week dressed to drop jaws in a tiny dress that left little of her flawless figure to the imagination. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model has been stepping out for several nights of the event.

In photos taken from the event, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model dons a slinky, white mini dress that ends at her upper thigh and includes an incredibly low neckline that flaunts her ample chest. The shiny material of the dress falls loose down her body and is held up at the shoulders with thin spaghetti straps.

The 28-year-old accessorizes with a sleek, white purse as she dangles it from one hand. She adds a pair of white heels to complete the look while her long, blonde tresses are pulled back in an up-do with several strands framing her face.

The second photo in the two-part post is a close-up of the model’s face, showing off her thick, black eyelashes, bronzed skin, and glossy, pink lips.

The model’s 3.5 million followers gushed over her beauty in the comments section of the Instagram post, calling her “stunning” and “gorgeous.” Others told her she looked “perfect” and like an “angel.”

“Jaw on the floor,” one Instagram user commented.

“So much perfection,” another follower wrote, following up with a double red heart emoji.

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit recently showed their love for the model, who calls herself Golden Barbie, with a short video clip posted to the publication’s Instagram page. The video, also taken during New York Fashion Week, features Jasmine posing for the cameras in front of an old-fashioned car.

The model dons a shiny black leather overcoat and a matching black wide-rimmed hat in addition to a pair of black heels. The coat includes a built-in belt that cinches at her waist while also plunging at her chest, exposing plenty of skin. Ending mid-thigh, the coat reveals the model’s long, sculpted legs.

To complete the look, Jasmine wears a face full of makeup, including bright red lipstick that makes her lips pop. Her straight, blonde hair is worn in a low ponytail down her back while she opts for not wearing any jewelry. Throughout the video clip, the model strikes various poses, pursing her lips and flipping her head in different positions for the photographers.

In the caption of the clip, Sports Illustrated calls the model Fashion Week mood. The post earned a slew of fan comments, complimenting Jasmine on her sexy looks and agreeing with the publication’s caption.