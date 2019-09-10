Khloe Kardashian Rolls Around In Barely-There Bodysuit On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is helping her sister, Kim Kardashian, promote her brand new line of shapewear. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen in a new video update on Kim’s Instagram story wearing a skimpy bodysuit, and fans went wild.

In the video, Khloe lay on the floor and showcased her insane curves. Khloe’s ample cleavage poured out of the top of the tiny black bodysuit as she flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Khloe moved her body from side to side during a photo shoot in the clip and gushed over Kim’s new shapewear products, revealing that they make her feel smooth and firm, as well as raise her confidence.

Khloe had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell behind her head. She also wore a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and thick eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Kim revealed that her new line launches on Tuesday, and that they range in size from XXS to 5X.

The video earned over 1.3 million likes in the first hour after it was posted, and fans also took to the comments to gush over Khloe’s sexy figure, revealing that she looked gorgeous in the clip.

One person who may have been excited to see Khloe’s racy new Instagram video is her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the NBA star is allegedly trying to win back his baby mama after they split earlier this year due to his infidelity.

Sources tell The Sun that Tristan went to his friend, rapper Drake, for advice on how to get Khloe back, and he told the NBA champ to buy her a lavish gift, which is allegedly what he did.

An insider claims that Tristan gifted Khloe a $400,000 car, and that the present earned him an invite to dinner at her home in Calabasas.

“Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back,” the source dished.

Khloe and Tristan share one child together, daughter True, and have been separated since February.