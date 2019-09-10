Abby Dowse Sets Instagram On Fire In High-Cut See-Through Lingerie

Abby Dowse has been thrilling her followers in sexy lingerie with her last few updates on Instagram. On Tuesday, the blond bombshell sent temperatures soaring when she shared a racy photo in which she wore lacy, see-through lingerie that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Dowse sat on the edge of a bed. Fans keeping up with the beauty may have recognized the familiar white comforter and pillows from some of her other bedroom shots.

She leaned back on one arm with her legs slightly parted and one knee propped up. The sheer blue lingerie was a one-piece with a dangerously high-cut leg that went all the way up to Dowse’s waistline. The cut gave followers a nice look at her round hips and toned thighs. The piece had long sleeves and a high neck, but that did not matter much because of the see-through fabric. A close look revealed plenty of Dowse’s anatomy.

The blue lace highlighted Dowse’s bronzed, seemingly flawless skin. She paired the lingerie with a pair of white socks to complete the titillating, seductive vibe. Dowse’s hair was slightly messed up as pieces fell in front of her face. She wore a pink gloss on her lips as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Her followers were taken with the snap.

“Absolutely stunning, never fail to amaze me,” one fan wrote with a smiley emoji with heart eyes.

“You’re just simply incredible,” wrote one follower.

One admirer told the beauty she was beautiful woman, and that she made everything “look better.”

Another fan told Dowse that she was “on fire.”

Some fans told the stunner that she looked “perfect” in just about every color, which does seem to be the case.

A quick scroll through Dowse’s Instagram page shows her modeling a number of risque garments in a variety of colors — always looking fantastic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dowse always rocks lingerie.

Regardless of what she is wearing, fans can count on her to reveal plenty of skin. Even the occasional dress does not leave much covered up. However, in July, she uploaded a rare photo in which most of her body was covered up with a clingy yellow dress.

The model also appears to be a fan of thigh-high boots. One of her most popular recent uploads showed her wearing a pair of boots with a thin pair of black lingerie.

Fans who want to see more of Dowse’s incredible body can follow her Instagram account.