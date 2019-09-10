Alessandra Ambrosio’s NSFW Nude Bikini Photos Send Instagram Into Meltdown

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel is sizzling in risque new bikini photos.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t leaving much to the imagination in new photos as she showed some serious skin in a seriously skimpy nude bikini. Alessandra’s own swimwear line, Tropic of C, shared jaw dropping new photos of the model in her tiny two-piece to Instagram as she struck some very seductive poses for the camera.

Alessandra undid her bikini top in one particularly sultry new snap, flashing her pert booty and her lower back tattoo in her tiny bikini bottoms as she served as her own photographer for a sultry over the shoulder selfie while laying on her front with the ocean in the background.

Another new photo from Gal Floripa – which the supermodel founded with Gisele Coria and sister Aline Ambrosio – showed the gorgeous mom of two leaning back on her hands in the flesh colored two-piece with an open white cover-up on her shoulders. In the background was the picturesque city of Santorini, Greece.

But that wasn’t the only look at Ambrosio’s nearly-nude bikini look that fans were treated to.

A third photo that was posted on September 9 showed the gorgeous former VS model with a mug in her hand as she soaked up the Greek sunshine in her skimpy bikini look while covering her eyes with a pair of dark round sunglasses.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed Alessandra was wearing the Sereia bikini in the color Duna.

And it’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of the star’s fit and toned body in the sizzling new photos, which have racked up thousands of likes.

“OMG such a Beautiful Angel,” one person commented on one of the recently uploaded bikini shots, as another commented, “she is perfect!”

Others flooded the comments section of the recent uploads with both fire emoji and face emoji with hearts for eyes as they showed their approval.

This is far from the only glimpse at her bikini body Ambrosio’s fans have been treated to recently, though.

Loading...

The star often shares snaps of herself in her swimwear on both her own account and via Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account, with The Inquisitr previously sharing a look at Alessandra flashing the flesh in a tan bikini.

As for how she maintains her flawless body while constantly stripping down to her bikini, Ambrosio previously told Net-A-Porter that one of her biggest workout secrets is to keep changing things up.

“I’ve had the same trainer Leandro Carvalho since I was 24 because he keeps it fun. We’ll do a bit of samba and a bit of capoeira, mix in weights and really concentrate on the butt and abs. But what changed my attitude to fitness was finding all these classes that I really enjoyed doing,” she shared with the outlet.

“I do one called Pilates Platinum in LA once a week, which makes your abs and legs super-tight and toned, and I’m obsessed with the Bar Method, which I do three times a week and reminds me of the ballet classes I did for eight years as a kid,” Alessandra continued.