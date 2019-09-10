Kaitlynn Carter Says ‘Everybody’s Kind Of A Lesbian’ In ‘Hills’ Scene Filmed Months Before Miley Cyrus Hookup

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star made the surprising statement as she talked to a single Stephanie Pratt on the season finale of the MTV reality show.

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner opened up about their unconventional marriage on The Hills: New Beginning finale. In an episode that foreshadowed the couple’s high-profile split, the duo shut down gossip in the group by finally explaining their bedroom business.

In addition, in a stunning statement, Carter assured castmate Stephanie Pratt that “everybody’s kind of a lesbian” as Pratt commented on speculation as to why she hasn’t married or had kids yet.

The Hills finale was filmed late last year, months before Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner broke up and Carter moved on to a rumored romantic relationship with singer Miley Cyrus, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Carter’s comment that “everybody’s kind of a lesbian” is a telling one ahead of her split from Jenner and her new romance with Miley Cyrus. Still, while she was photographed making out with Miley on a yacht in Italy, a source close to Carter recently told People that The Hills star isn’t bisexual or fluid whatsoever.

“Kaitlynn just wants to p*ss off Brody,” the insider said last month. “She and Miley aren’t dating, but they’re both separated from their husband and bonding over everything that’s going on. They’ve joined forces.”

Miley, who split from husband Liam Hemsworth last month, has been open about her sexuality for years.

As for the Jenners, according to a Hills: New Beginnings finale recap posted by Hollywood Life, Kaitlynn Carter put the talk about her marriage to bed as she confronted co-star Ashley Wahler for talking about what goes on behind closed doors between her and Brody.

Kaitlynn confirmed that Brody did have sex with other women while they were married, but that she was always there. The Foray co-founder explained that the couple engaged in threesomes and Brody slept with other women, but “not without me being involved.”

“Everything with me and Brody is under my control — let’s put it that way,” Carter said.

Loading...

In a confessional, Carter later said she has no regrets on how she and Brody handled their marital bed.

“There’s not one part of [my] relationship [with Brody] that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently. I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all of that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing.”

Unfortunately, about six months after The Hills scenes were filmed, Carter and Jenner’s marriage was on the rocks. With Carter now with Cyrus, her ex-husband Jenner has been linked with model Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for Season 2 on MTV.