Kate Upton Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit & Tiny Shorts In New Vacation Photo

Kate's showing some skin in a sizzling new snap from her Greek vacation.

Kate Upton is showing off her flawless post-baby body during a recent vacation to Greece. In a stunning new shot shared to her Instagram account on September 9, the gorgeous model proudly put her long and lean legs on display in a pair of tiny Daisy Duke-esque shorts while posing for the camera by the swimming pool.

Kate – who welcomed her first child, daughter Genevieve, with husband Justin Verlander back in November – sizzled as she posed in the vacation photo while rocking the white denim cut-offs which she paired with a white open shirt.

Though it’s not clear exactly what the gorgeous star was rocking underneath her open shirt, she appeared to be sporting the same outfit she was wearing in a snap shared to her Instagram account just a few days earlier.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Upton previously uploaded a photo of herself in a sheer, plunging blue and white floral swimsuit to her Instagram account last week where she was also wearing what appeared to be the same open shirt and white short shorts.

In that upload, the stunning star was enjoying the water once again, this time heading out on what appeared to be a luxury yacht as she rocked a pair of white framed sunglasses on her eyes while smiling from ear to ear for her boat trip.

In the newer snap shared with her 6.1 million followers from her Greek vacation this week, Kate had her blonde hair tied up into a bun as she leaned up against a pillar with one leg slightly bent to show off her flawless toned legs.

In the caption, Kate told fans that she’d been spending her well-deserved downtime in the sun at Amanzoe resort in Kranidi, Greece.

There’s no doubting that the gorgeous model has most definitely bounced back after giving birth back in November, as Upton previously opened up to People around six months after becoming a mom for the first time that she was working hard to drop the baby weight.

“It’s hard coming back post-baby,” she told the outlet, adding, “I’m working out and still trying to lose all the baby weight, but I’ll get there though, and I know that, and that’s what’s great about having a confident mindset.”

Upton has been keeping her fans updated on her fitness journey ever since, often sharing snaps of herself in the gym and working hard to keep her body looking so fit and toned.

One photo posted to her account earlier this year showed the star working out on the floor with weights as she joked in the caption that she was smiling her way through her tough workout session.