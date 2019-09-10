Sara Sampaio Exposes Cleavage In Tight Bodysuit

Sara Sampaio shared a peek at her runway walk in a new Instagram video. The post was preceded by a photo of herself rocking the same outfit, and both updates seem to have fans going wild.

The outfit that the model wore was a silver bodysuit, which was very tight and hugged all of her curves. It had a cutout in the front, which left her cleavage on display. The bodysuit also had a halter-style top, along with a thin, matching belt. The belt featured a large, circular silver hardware.

Sampaio completed her look by wearing her hair down in a slicked down, middle part. She was also spotted at first in a pair of oversized sunglasses, which she took off as she stomped the runway.

The model was spotted giving off complete confidence, and gave a flirty smile for the camera at one point. The runway was non-traditional, and featured a live band playing and a red, classic sports car.

Plus, there was a set of a house with stairs, where a number of dancers were seen having a good time.

Models walked around the area in a circular path, while crossing paths with other models at certain points.

The video has proved to be very popular, as it’s been watched over 569,000 times already.

The Victoria’s Secret model always seems to be on point when it comes to her fit physique. So it may come as a surprise to her fans, that she wasn’t always good about eating healthy. She recently opened up about this to Hollywood Life.

“I’ve been trying to cook more now because you know where the food is coming from, but these past few years, especially in New York City, I’ve been feeding off of takeout, which is not that great. I’ve been definitely cooking a lot more, too, but when I was in LA I was doing this meal prep…,” she noted, describing the various meal prep brands that she had tried out.

Sampaio also went into more depth about her eating habits.

“When I was in my early 20s I could just eat whatever and didn’t have to work out as much but I think as I get older, I’m really catching up on all those years of eating like crap,” she said.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from Sara as she continues to make appearances during New York Fashion Week. Perhaps she’ll share some revealing photos too, like the one she shared of herself narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction, as reported by The Inquisitr.