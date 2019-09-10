Christie Brinkley Looks Ageless As She Shows Off Killer Body In Tight White Tank Top & Black Miniskirt

Christie Brinkley is promoting her upcoming stint on Dancing with the Stars in the sexiest way possible.

As fans know, the blond bombshell will appear on the upcoming season of the hit ABC show. Since the news was announced that she would compete as a contestant on the popular series, Christie has been promoting the show quite a bit on her Instagram page in recent weeks. And in the latest photo that was shared with her 500,000-plus followers, the supermodel was sizzling.

In the gorgeous shot, the 65-year-old stands in a dance studio. Her killer figure is on full display in a tight-fitting white tank top that hugs every one of her curves. She pairs the look with an insanely short black skirt that she playfully holds in one hand while her toned and tanned stems take center stage in the photo. The mother-of-three wears her long. blond locks down and straight while she also rocks a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The bombshell completes the sexy look with a pair of strappy white heels as she looks into her partner’s eyes. Meanwhile, Brinkley covered her partner with a ton of smiley face emoji so that he is not visible in the shot.

Since the post went live just a short time ago, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 4,000 likes, in addition to 150-plus comments.

While most fans took to the photo to gush over Brinkley’s stunning figure, countless others let her know that they’re excited to see her on the show. A few other fans commented on the post to ask who her partner is while countless others beamed over the photo with heart and flame emoji.

“Yay! your [sic] going to be amazing,” one fan gushed, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“Can’t wait to watch!!!” another Instagrammer exclaimed.

“Can’t wait! I love that show and I’m thrilled to see you on it,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

When she isn’t promoting her new-found dancing career, the model is usually promoting other important projects like her Prosecco line. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Christie promoted her new endeavor with a sexy new photo. In the shot, Brinkley was sitting on a boat with a body of water just behind her back. She leaned her head back as her long, blond locks blew in the wind. Christie appeared to be wearing just a little bit of makeup while she covered the majority of her face with a big pair of black sunglasses. The supermodel held a bottle of Prosecco in one hand and rested the other on the tanning pad of the boat.

That post racked up over 5,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments.