‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Wes Rescues Newcomer And Fans Suspect She Is Escaping From The Pioneers

The newcomer, played by Holly Curran, revealed that she was on the run from a mysterious group.

While the latest episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead seemed to focus on the battle for the oil fields, Logan’s (Matt Frewer) backstory also got some airtime. And, it turns out he turned bad thanks to Sarah’s (Mo Collins) group stealing his brother’s truck. As a result of Sarah’s actions, it led not only to the death of Polar Bear (Stephen McKinley Henderson) but of a woman that Logan was trying to save.

In the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, a nearly identical scenario occurred. However, the woman was saved by Wes rather than succumbing to the infected.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wes first appeared in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 and the person responsible for the messages painted on trees. Since that first introduction, he hasn’t been seen. However, he turned up in Episode 13, just in the knick of time, to rescue the woman trapped in the same truck stop as the woman who Logan couldn’t save.

In the lead up to this rescue, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) kept in radio contact with the woman, played by Holly Curran, according to Den of Geek. And, it was during this time that the woman revealed that she was escaping from a group.

While the woman didn’t identify the group from which she was fleeing, fans are already wondering if it was the new antagonists introduced in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers were the group behind Logan’s push to claim the oil fields. Then, when it became apparent to them that Logan was going to be problematic, they killed him and his group. This indicates that the Pioneers (also known as the Settlers) are willing to be ruthless in order to get what they want.

Another group that the woman could also be escaping from is the helicopter group of which Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) is a member. Isabelle’s group was touched upon in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead when Althea (Maggie Grace) had a run-in with her. During their time together, it was discovered that Isabelle’s group is intent on making sure they remain hidden from everyone else on the ground, even if it means killing people who know of their existence.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about this mysterious new woman and the group from which she is escaping.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14, titled “Today and Tomorrow,” on September 16.