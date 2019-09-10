Donald Trump Talked About His Hair At The Rally In North Carolina

Many topics come up at political rallies, but at the Trump 2020 event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the president spent time talking to the crowd about his hair which he defended as being his own.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump explained that the change of venue, from the Fayetteville Regional Airport to the Crown Expo Center, was because it was out of the political district he intended to visit. Other sources stated it was because there was a chance of rain.

“I was even willing to stand out in the rain and get my hair soaking wet but they said it was a little bit out of your district.”

He continued saying that he would have been proud to do it in the rain because it would have proven once and for all that his hair is real, and if he needed bad weather to prove it, so be it.

“It’s my hair. May not be great, but I will say it’s better than most of my friends’ who are the same age.”

The political rally crowd laughed and cheered the president on as he then moved on to talking about how he is superior to the previous president, Barack Obama.

So, how many pesos has @realDonaldTrump raised to pay for the wall? Trump's wall is officially a flop: Even Fox News now calls his big campaign promise a mistake https://t.co/HcNBynEaZP — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 9, 2019

Trump shared that the people of North Carolina have a President of the United States instead of someone who wants to be president of the world, for which he reportedly got another round of applause. The president continued, saying that Obama is “more popular in Germany than Trump,” referring to himself in the third person, but he’s glad he’s not as popular in Europe than the prior president.

Next on the list of those to criticize was Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, calling him out for his part in NAFTA, and instead, praising his own USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

But Trump took much of his time talking about his own achievements while serving in the Oval Office, including sharing with the crowd that his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” was the “greatest phrase” in the history of politics.

Trump continues to insist that he intends to be reelected, reported The Inquisitr, but former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci believes that the president will drop out of the race by this coming March.

Scaramucci believes that by the beginning of the spring, Trump will realize that he can’t win, and instead of staying in the contest, and risking a loss, he will withdraw.