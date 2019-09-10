NBA Rumors: West Exec Describes Carmelo Anthony As ‘A Dinosaur In Today’s NBA,’ Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Nothing seemed to go well for Carmelo Anthony from the time he demanded a trade from the New York Knicks in the summer of 2017. Anthony thought that teaming up with other NBA superstars would give him a strong chance of winning his first NBA championship title, but he was wrong. His combined stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets were a disaster as he struggled to make himself fit alongside ball-dominant superstars like Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Chris Paul, and James Harden.

Since being waived by the Chicago Bulls in February, Carmelo Anthony is yet to find a new home and as of now, there are speculations that the 10-time NBA All-Star is heading into an inevitable retirement. In his recent article, David Aldridge of The Athletic, as quoted by Bleacher Report, revealed the insights of some NBA executives regarding Anthony’s current situation.

An anonymous Western Conference executive reportedly described Carmelo Anthony as “a dinosaur in today’s NBA,” adding that his strengths no longer fit in the league’s style of play that is focused on ball movements and three-point shooting. However, there are people who spoke to Aldridge that believe that Anthony could still be a reliable contributor to a team.

An Eastern Conference executive said that Carmelo Anthony would be a great addition to an NBA team with a veteran coach who has a “big voice and [is] not afraid to use his voice!” A Western Conference assistant coach shared the same sentiment and added that if Anthony is seriously considering finding a new home, he should sincerely show his “willingness to accept a certain type of role.”

Aside from making sure that he is in perfect shape, Carmelo Anthony’s camp is trying to change the way how most NBA teams view the veteran small forward. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, Anthony’s camp is “aggressively” fighting the perception that he could no longer be a functional player. They are reportedly aiming to convince teams that Anthony is a “positive distraction” who can help their superstars deal with the media and not a “team cancer.”

Though he is yet to receive a formal contract, Carmelo Anthony is currently being linked to some legitimate title contenders in the league, including the Los Angeles Clippers. In another The Inquisitr article, the Clippers are reportedly contemplating the idea of signing veteran free agents, who could primarily help in reserve, and among the names on their list are Anthony and Iman Shumpert.