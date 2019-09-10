‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Viewers Are Left Wondering If The Pioneers Are Linked To Helicopter Group

Virginia's group appear to have the same philosophy as Isabelle's helicopter group, as well as Jadis' group in 'The Walking Dead.'

As a new group is introduced, many fans are questioning if the Pioneers are somehow linked to the helicopter group seen earlier in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “Leave What You Don’t”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw the introduction of a new group called the Pioneers. Taking over from Logan (Matt Frewer) as the show’s antagonist, it was immediately apparent that this group will use deadly force if necessary in order to get their own way.

However, some wording used by the head of the Pioneers had viewers wondering whether the new group was somehow linked to the helicopter group seen previously in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. And, if this is the case, it is possible they are also linked to Jadis’ group from Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead.

As Cinema Blend points out, the Pioneers, headed by Virginia (Colby Minifie), claim that they plan to help everyone and that they are looking at the bigger picture when it comes to this help. This sort of phrasing has also been used by the woman, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), that Althea (Maggie Grace) met in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Isabelle also spoke of her group being guided to look at the bigger picture, which also led them to make some pretty ruthless decisions. However, Isabelle’s group appears to be more secretive than Virginia’s Pioneers.

Along with Isabelle’s group, there is a very likely possibility that her group is linked to Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) groups in The Walking Dead. While Georgia’s group is more sociable, like the Pioneers appear to be, Jadis’ group are also partial to helicopters that bear the same symbol as Isabelle’s group, indicating that they are likely one and the same group. If this is the case, and all of these groups are connected, then it appears that they are a much bigger organization than any of the smaller groups still on the ground.

In addition, to having the same overall plan, all three groups are headed by women. Jadis, along with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), Isabelle, and now Virginia, it is possible that there is a connection here also as a shift in power from a male- to a female-dominated world as Fear and The Walking Dead continues. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes to find out more about the Pioneers and whether or not they are connected to the other mysterious groups in both series.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14, titled “Today and Tomorrow,” on September 16.