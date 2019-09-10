Arianny Celeste Suns Her Buns In Peachy Pic And Sets Instagram On Fire

For UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste, it sounds like everything is coming up roses — or peaches — so far for her this week. Earlier today, she thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a revealing picture of herself wearing a bikini while lounging on a yacht.

In the image, Celeste wore a ruffled purple bikini by Solkissed. The model laid on her stomach on top of a navy-and-white striped beach towel. She braced her head on her hands as she gazed up at the camera. Celeste wore a matching purple string bikini top and bottom, which showed off her curvaceous backside to its fullest potential, and she crossed her ankles, which gave fans a view of her shapely legs. The suit’s matching top showed a bit of Celeste’s sideboob and plenty of her toned back.

The UFC ring girl wore a captain’s hat and aviator-style sunglasses. A pair of dangling earrings, silver nail polish, and multiple shiny necklaces helped complete the look.

In the caption, the TV host said she hopes that everybody else had a great start to their weeks. She shared that her life, at the moment, is “just peachy.” Nearly five thousand of her fans pressed the “like” button in less than an hour to show their appreciation for the sexy share from the model. Many also took a moment to leave an uplifting comment for Celeste.

Model Celeste Bright felt that the picture is pure fire.

“You are the view,” she wrote, followed by several fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Slaying the game as always,” replied a fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” said another admirer.

“That peach looking riped [sic] too,” quipped another follower, dropping a bit of innuendo about Celeste’s prominently displayed backside.

“Best peach on the planet,” someone else wrote.

Some fans revealed that their Mondays went well.

“I had Chick Fil A today, so so far, so good,” revealed a fan.

“You have yourself a great week too,” another offered.

Earlier, in her Instagram story, Celeste revealed that she needed some laughing gas when she posted a picture of herself in a dental chair while a dentist prepared to do some work on her mouth. So far, she hasn’t updated fans about the procedure, but since she posted the recent bikini picture, it’s safe to say everything went reasonably smoothly.

