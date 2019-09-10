Ellen DeGeneres Shares Her Visit With Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan & Baby Archie

As part of her summer vacation away from her show, Ellen DeGeneres got the opportunity to meet the entire Sussex family, including baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Town & Country revealed that the talk show host got to spend some time with the whole family, and even got to feed baby Archie. DeGeneres shared the information with her studio audience, explaining that she spent the afternoon with the royal threesome, jokingly adding that “it was an honor for them to meet me.”

She said she got to hold, feed and spend time with baby Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Ellen added that Archie “looks like Harry” and joked that “he had more hair than I did at the time.”

DeGeneres then explained that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are such a cute couple, and they are “amazing” and “down to earth.” She said she believes that it’s awful that they get attacked so often when they are such “compassionate people.”

The funny lady teased that she is working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Africa to protect the wildlife.

“Portia [de Rossi] and I talked to them about all the conservation they’re doing for wildlife, and they’re doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and I love that. And they like what I’m doing, for the gorillas in Rwanda, so we’re gonna all do something together.”

DeGeneres has spoken kindly of the couple in the past, asking her audience to imagine what it would be like to be criticized when you were doing your best to make the world a better place.

