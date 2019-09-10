Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Blue Crop Top & Flaunts Cleavage

Larsa Pippen recently tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot that highlighted her ample assets to perfection.

In the snap, Pippen rocked a light blue long sleeve crop top with a plunging neckline that displayed her impressive cleavage. The top had straps that crisscrossed around her stomach, flaunting her chiseled abs and gorgeous skin. She paired the tight crop top with pants that had a more casual boyfriend-style silhouette and some sneakers.

Pippen accessorized with a necklace and sunglasses and looked utterly gorgeous. She took the snap in front of a scenic alleyway lined with shops and lined with a brick-paved street. She stretched her arms above her head in a seductive pose and definitely didn’t look like someone who was just around town running errands, as she explained in her caption.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 3,200 likes within less than half an hour. She filled her fans in on the fact that the ensemble was from Pretty Little Thing, in case they wanted to snap up their own crop top looks.

While a crop top isn’t for everyone, the look was certainly more tame than the outfit she showcased on Instagram yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, Pippen decided to tantalize her fans in a skintight pink leather jumpsuit that was plastered to her curves and left little room for imagination.

Her followers showered the brunette babe with compliments in the comments section on everything from her beauty to her accessories.

“You’re beyond perfect,” one follower commented.

Another said, “love the sneakers.”

One of her followers made a joke about the disparity between the way that Pippen looks when she’s out and about crossing things off her to-do list, and the way the follower herself looks.

“Oh yea that’s how I look when I run errands lol.”

Loading...

Pippen is certainly not afraid to flaunt her curvaceous physique for her followers to admire.

On August 25, the bombshell shared a snap of herself on vacation in Las Vegas. Her choice of bikini left little to the imagination, as she rocked a tiny orange number that could barely cover her curves.

As her dedicated fans may have realized, the beauty loves to share bikini snaps and often posts pictures of herself in tiny swimwear — although many of her regular outfits for locations other than the pool are just as tantalizing. The beauty clearly works hard to maintain her chiseled curves and wants to ensure all her followers can feast their eyes on her ample assets.