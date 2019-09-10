Chance The Rapper Postpones Tour After Wife Kirsten Corley Welcomes Second Child, Read Instagram Announcement

Chance the Rapper's tour won't kick off next week as expected.

In an emotional Instagram post to his fans and followers on Monday, September 9, the musician announced that he is postponing his tour, which was set to kick off next week in San Francisco, California, so that he can be more present for his family, including his wife, Kirsten Corley, his 4-year-old daughter Kensli, and his days-old baby girl, Marli.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work,” Chance wrote, along with a photo of himself and his two daughters.

According to the rapper, he went on tour just two weeks after his oldest child was born and in doing so, he missed a number of her most important milestones. In addition, he shared, he was absent from his family’s life at home at a time when wife Kirsten needed his love and support the most.

“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he continued.

Moving forward, Chance is determined to be as helpful and as present as possible for Kirsten as they take on the responsibilities of being parents to two daughters as a team.

Chance and Kirsten met one another in 2003 and legally tied the knot at the end of last year. However, it wasn’t until this past spring when the couple said “I do” during a beautiful ceremony at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California surrounded by their family and friends, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Chance continued on in his Instagram post with an apology to any fans that he let down and said that he hopes that in time, they will forgive him for the decision he felt he had to make.

He then announced that his tour would be kicking off early next year, on January 15, and encouraged his online audience to pick up tickets for a new date. He also said that if anyone didn’t want to attend the postponed tour, they would be able to get a refund for the money they spent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chance will soon be seen on the new series Rhythm + Flow, which is set to premiere on October 9 on Netflix.

The “Big Day Tour” was set to conclude on November 10 in Miami, Florida.