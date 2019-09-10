‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: One Antagonist Is Out While Another Immediately Fills Their Place

As the battle to claim ownership on the oil fields continues, a new group is introduced.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

During the course of Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Logan (Matt Frewer) has been the antagonist. While not entirely the truly evil guy, considering he was much more partial to creating diversions and distractions rather than killing people outright, he was still the person directly in opposition to the main group.

Then, when this character suddenly got an endearing backstory at the start of the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, many fans were already predicting his demise.

Initially, in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, Logan pretended to be in trouble at a remote location far away from the disused denim factory the main group was using as a base. This caused the group to crash an aircraft and find alternative transport as they tried to negotiate their way out of the dangerous territory. The ploy was used so that Logan could search the factory in an effort to locate details pertaining to the location of an oil field.

The main group eventually returned and Logan discovered that the all-important location details were not there but continued to harass the group. To Fear the Walking Dead viewers, it was unclear exactly why Logan was so desperate to locate the oil fields. However, with gas now going bad, it was assumed it was so that he could have the monopoly on the location, thus having power over everyone else.

Van Redin / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, by the end of Episode 12, Logan had finally identified the location, thanks to Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tapes and headed there. Once again, he created a diversion in order to minimize conflict and the loss of life.

Loading...

In Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, it was discovered that there was actually another motive behind Logan’s desire to obtain the oil fields. In fact, he was doing it under the behest of a new group called the Pioneers. This group is much more aggressive in what they want, and as soon as they realized that Logan was a risk to them, they killed him and his followers.

As Comic Book points out, as soon as Logan was killed off, the new group of antagonists took over and the main group will now have a greater threat to their likelihood as the Pioneers are happy to kill in order to get what they want.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14, titled “Today and Tomorrow,” on September 16.