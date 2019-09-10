Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Insane Booty At The Gym For Her ‘Hottie Camp’

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her eye-popping figure in a recent Instagram video and proved that she doesn’t need makeup and elaborate costumes to grab attention. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper who coined the popular phrase “Hot Girl Summer” was barefaced at the gym and gave viewers a great view of her curvaceous derriere from multiple angles. But the post wasn’t just self-promotion. In the caption, she revealed that she was starting a fitness challenge for her fans who are collectively known as “The Hotties.”

The rules of the challenge are pretty strict, however. To participate, you have to stop eating bread, fried food, sugar, and drink a gallon of water a day. Even though this restrictive diet is only meant to last for 7 days, several of Megan’s fans started complaining in the comments.

“A GALLON?? Tuh!!” wrote R&B singer SZA

“NO BREAD!!!!!??? OMG wtf I’m suppose to eat then sis????” commented social media personality Jaimesha Thomas, who actually appeared in the video for Megan and Nicki Minaj’s song, “Hot Girl Summer.”

But there were some who decided to take a more positive approach to the challenge and seemed open to giving it a shot.

“Imma try it,” wrote beauty YouTuber Alissa Ashley.

“Let’s gooooooo,” commented comedian Jasmin Brown before adding a compliment to Megan when she wrote, “You’re so monumental. A whole inspiration.”

Megan Thee Stallion makes no secret about the fact that she works out and often watches what she eats to maintain her figure. She’s also known for energetic stage performances that feature lots of twerking, so that likely helps her keep fit as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she posted a video from one of her recent shows on her Instagram. For the performance, she rocked a blue, leopard print two-piece as she rapped “Cash Sh*t,” one of the hit songs from her recent mixtape project, Fever.

Megan recently announced on Instagram that “Cash Sh*t” which features rapper Da Baby, has been certified Gold, which is a testament of how popular she has become and how strong the support from her fanbase has been

Loading...

A Houston, Texas native, Megan has previously about how important it is to represent her city in the rap industry. She has previously said that she was inspired by legendary Texas rappers like Pimp C of UGK.

“I feel like I have to put on for my city, because we have so many legends and so many greats,” Megan said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “But I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut sh*t down. So that’s where I’m coming from with it.”