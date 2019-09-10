Lori Loughlin Heads Off To Church Alone As Divorce Rumors Circulate

Lori Loughlin headed to the Church of The Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Sunday without husband Mossimo Giannulli.

On Sunday, former Full House star Lori Loughlin headed off to The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. The star looked comfortable and casual in a gray cardigan, a white T-shirt, khaki pants, sandals, and of course, an oversized pair of sunglasses. While Loughlin smiled broadly in the photos snapped by the paparazzi, there was someone missing by her side. Loughlin’s designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was nowhere in sight. His absence comes along with ongoing rumors that the couple’s marriage is struggling, according to Us Weekly.

Loughlin and her husband, along with Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, have become the famous faces of the dramatic college admissions scandal. Huffman, who pleaded guilty to her role in the scandal, will find out her fate this week. However, Loughlin and Giannulli took a different route.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the famous couple has been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They even reportedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite how neither girl is known to have ever played the sport. While Loughlin and Giannulli were offered a plea deal, they didn’t accept it and have opted to fight the charges.

For the most part, Loughlin and Giannulli have presented themselves as a united front in the midst of the college admissions scandal. They’ve held hands when walking into court and offered public support for one another. Nevertheless, there have been quite a few rumors circulating that Loughlin actually wanted to take the plea deal but was dissuaded by her husband. Now, seeing as they are facing far harsher consequences, she may reportedly have some regrets.

“Lori was inclined to take the [plea] deal. But Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” an insider close to the family revealed.

As a result of their conflicting ideas about how to move forward, there have been rumors regarding the couple’s marriage struggling. In fact, their daughter Bella is reportedly worried about her parents getting a divorce.

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” an insider claimed.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli are facing charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. They could face as much as 40 years behind bars if they are convicted.

Meanwhile, the prosecution team has recommended only one month behind bars for Huffman, who admitted to paying $15,000 to have her daughter, Sophia Macy’s SAT scores corrected. In addition, she would have to pay a $20,000 fine, spend a year on probation, and be required to do 250 hours of community service. Huffman’s legal team has been fighting for her to be sentenced to no jail time at all and only community service work with at-risk youth. However, the sentence she’s facing is still being considered very light by the public.

Huffman wrote a letter to the judge presiding over her case and explained her reasoning for engaging in the crime. She claimed she worried that her daughter would miss out on a chance of pursuing theater if she didn’t score higher on the math section of her SAT exams.