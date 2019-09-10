Abigail Ratchford Goes Braless Underneath Completely Sheer Blue Bodysuit And Instagram Can’t Deal

When it comes to Instagram, Abigail Ratchford knows what she’s doing.

On Monday, September 9, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” got her followers riled up with a sizzling new Instagram post that has proved hard to be ignored. The photo was snapped outside, capturing the babe striking a pose underneath a sea of palm trees and with a seductive look on her face while sporting a seriously racy ensemble that left nearly nothing to the imagination.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing with her most recent upload that quickly became a hit among her 9 million followers. She sported nothing more than a bright blue, completely sheer bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves and made for an incredibly NSFW display. The piece hugged Abigail’s hourglass figure in all of the right ways to highlight her flat midsection and sculpted abs. It also showed off absolutely everything underneath and revealed that the babe opted to go braless underneath the scandalous clothing, exposing her voluptuous assets in their entirety.

Meanwhile, the high-cut nature of the garment revealed even more of the brunette bombshell’s figure. Fans enjoyed a look at the model’s toned thighs as well as an outline of her curvaceous booty, though they didn’t need more than a short scroll down her feed to get a full look at Abigail’s peachy derriere.

The Instagram cutie left her look simple, adding only a pair of polarized sunglasses to shade herself from the glistening sun. She lifted the glasses just above her eyes as she stared off into the distance, revealing her glamorous makeup underneath that included a thick, lined lip, dark eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop. Her dark tresses were styled down in loose, bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face and spilled over her shoulders to graze her exposed bosom, drawing even more eyes to the area.

To no surprise, Abigail’s massive Instagram following went absolutely wild for her most recent upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has earned well over 40,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform, with many more double-taps coming in by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments on the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote.

Another user noted that their day was “a whole lot better” after seeing the snap.

“Okay, who can have Monday blues with this view?!” questioned a third.

Abigail is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model sent temperatures soaring on her page again last week when she shared a steamy shot of her in a bedazzled nude swimsuit, which sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.