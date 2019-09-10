Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Instagram In Open Shirt & Glitter Platforms

Miley Cyrus has Instagram on lockdown. The SHE IS COMING singer took to the platform today with a reminder that her fierce style is alive and well. Gossip columns may still be overflowing with the 26-year-old’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth and her involvement with Kaitlynn Carter, but fan talk will likely have shifted to Miley’s latest look, at least for today.

Miley’s Instagram update today came in the form of two photos. Both showed the singer seated indoors amid a terracotta-tiled floor and leather tan furnishings. Miley herself was sitting in a chair and looking relaxed, with her signature, offbeat vibe taking center stage. The blonde had outfitted herself in an unusual getup, although the look was impossibly stylish.

The singer appeared in a velvet and dark-colored two-piece comprised of loose pants and an open shirt. Miley appeared to be braless as her unbuttoned shirt flashed some cleavage, but the vibe wasn’t a provocative one. The “Wrecking Ball” singer channeled a touch of a country feel to her ensemble by virtue of a statement black hat, with her shades adding even more attitude. The singer’s trademark blonde curls appeared loose around her shoulders, with her relaxed body language adding to the vibes.

Her glittering black heels, however, definitely suggested a slight party feel to the look. The update seemed to center around it, with a simple caption from Miley acknowledging the designer responsible for the outfit.

The update proved immensely popular in no time, racking up over 197,000 likes in just 45 minutes. The same timeframe brought over 2,000 fans into the post’s comments section. Comments ranged from simple fire or alien emoji responses to words of love and support – Miley seems to have brought out her fans at their most supportive since becoming a single woman, although initial responses to last month’s split proved to be mixed.

Miley may make headlines on account of her divorce, but the star’s music is still her biggest claim to fame. Earlier this year, Miley dropped her six-track SHE IS COMING EP and most recently, she released a new song following her divorce, as “Slide Away” now has a music video.

Loading...

As to flashing a little flesh, Miley spoke her mind back in July.

“I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, ‘Okay, she gets her t*ts out.’ But they also think, ‘But she’s got a f*cking sick voice,’ and that’s all I care about,” she told Elle.

As to what’s in the pipeline for Miley, things are looking up. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Miley has announced a music collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.