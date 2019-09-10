Scheana Marie Hangs With Rumored New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Danica Dow

Scheana Marie and Danica Dow attended the Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday with Brett Willis.

Scheana Marie and Danica Dow watched as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 9 with Dow’s boyfriend, Brett Willis, and other friends.

In a series of social media posts, the Vanderpump Rules star was seen mingling with her rumored new co-stars, who both work alongside her at SUR Restaurant, while outfitted in Chargers gear.

In a September 8 post on Instagram from Brett, he told his followers he was celebrating his birthday this past weekend with Scheana and Danica and in a message directly to Scheana, he thanked the longtime reality star for an “amazing day.”

Although the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 cast has not yet been officially confirmed by Bravo TV, both Danica and Brett were seen spending tons of time with the cast, including Raquel Leviss, and in August, several cast members were seen celebrating Danica’s birthday in Los Angeles.

In the caption of a photo on Instagram shared by Ariana Madix, she told her fans and followers that it was Danica’s birthday as she and her co-stars, including another rumored cast member, Dayna Kathan, posed for a group photo. As fans may have heard, Dayna was allegedly added to the show for Season 8 earlier this year after previously being seen in a cameo role in Season 7 that was filmed last summer.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 began filming earlier this year and continued through August when the cast wrapped filming at TomTom while celebrating the restaurant’s one-year anniversary. During the bash, Danica, Brett, and Dayna were all seen in social media photos, many of which included Bravo TV crew members.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Dayna hinted at her new role on Vanderpump Rules on Instagram around the time production on the upcoming season wrapped.

“People will always have their opinions about you. All you can do is roll the dice from time to time and know you stayed authentic to yourself. This summer has been interesting, to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a f*cking thing,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder.

“[Dayna] currently works at [SUR Restaurant], too. It’s looking like she will be full–time on the show,” an insider told Hollywood Life in July. “Expect her to almost be like an additional ‘witch of WeHo.'”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air later this year on Bravo TV but a premiere date has not yet been set.