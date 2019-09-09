Ashley Graham Flashes Major Thigh On NYFW Runway During Her First Fashion Show Pregnant

Once again, Ashley Graham is proving that she can walk the runway like the best of them.

As those who follow the model on social media are well-aware, Graham is no stranger to flaunting her curvy figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, and skintight dresses. The model recently announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child but that hasn’t stopped her from strutting her stuff on the runway.

In her most recent Instagram share, Graham tags herself at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. She thanks Tommy Hilfiger for letting her walk in the show and luckily for fans she shared not just one but three images from the show. The first photo in the deck shows the model in a sexy black dress with a white blouse underneath. The dress features a leather belt in the middle, showing off the model’s beautiful waist. Her dress leaves little to be desired as she tugs at the bottom, exposing plenty of leg for onlookers.

She appears to be donning a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with fierce blush and lipstick. The model accessorizes the look with a floppy black hat and a pair of high heels as well as a matching black purse. She also wears a black and white checkered scarf around her neck. The next two photos in the series show Ashley rocking the same exact outfit but striking slightly different poses.

The post has only been live on the model’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention with over 159,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Graham know that she looks absolutely amazing while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few more fans had no words for the sexy post and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“HERO!!! Preggerzzzz [sic] Goals,” one fan gushed.

“You are such a proud mama and I am loving it,” another wrote with a red heart and a flame emoji.

“So so inspiring to see a curvy AND pregnant model slaying on the runway!! thank you for all you do for us!!!,” one more raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Graham announced that she was expecting her first child in a sweet little video clip that was shared with her fans. In the clip, Graham looked stunning in a tight green dress, which showed off her growing baby bump as she proudly stood with her husband, Justin Ervin by her side.