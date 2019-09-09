Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Had Plasma Injections

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she underwent plasma injections. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made The Daily Mail‘s headlines today for a moment on last night’s season premiere of the family’s hit E! show – Season 17 landed on screens Sunday. While the episode focused on various issues affecting the world’s most famous family, fans were likely glued to their screens over a scene that saw 40-year-old Kourtney sit down with younger sister Kim.

As The Daily Mail reports, a scene showed 38-year-old Kim freaking out as she spotted a bald spot on her sibling’s head. The sisters were sitting at home, when Kim pretty much lost her mind over Kourtney’s apparent bald spot.

“Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head. Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that?” Kim said.

“No, but I feel it,” Kourtney replied.

“It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head,” she added.

Kim then told her sister that she had to go to the hospital, with the Poosh CEO later seen taking a trip to a doctor and speaking about it.

“Today I’m getting PRP [platelet-rich plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back.”

It looks like all those high ponytails may have been causing the mother of three a problem. The Kardashian-Jenners once came with locks that were mostly worn down, but one celebrity can likely be thanked for ushering in the high ponytail trend. Ariana Grande hasn’t been directly credited for seeing Kim and her sisters rock high ponytails, but it is possible that the Calabasas-based sisters were influenced by the thank u, next singer.

The episode saw Kourtney drop by plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond’s office. He suggested that Kourtney undergo a few injections spread out over several months. The footage may well have gotten fans talking about plastic surgery overall. That, in itself, has been a hot topic of late via fan comments left to Khloe Kardashian’s social media.

As The Inquisitr reported in mid-August, 35-year-old Khloe was heavily criticized by fans after a social media post had Instagram users convinced that the Good American founder had undergone a nose job. The backlash proved immense, although Khloe did not confirm having gone under the knife.

Kourtney receives far fewer accusations than her sisters do. Last night marked a change, though. This time, a Kardashian was actually admitting to dropping by a clinic. Of course, the reason was tamer than getting a facial procedure.