Venezuelan Fitness Model Natasha Araos Flaunts Spectacular Post-Baby Body & Instagram Is In Awe

Natasha Araos welcomed her baby boy Lucca just a few months ago, but if you head over to her Instagram page, you likely wouldn’t be able to tell at all, other than from the photos she shares of her bundle of joy. On Monday, the Venezuelan fitness model left her fans in awe when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that put her spectacular post-baby body on full display.

The photo is a selfie the model took while lying on a lounge chair poolside somewhere in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The fitness guru can be seen holding the phone to her right, slightly above her shoulder in a way that captures her body from above. Natasha is rocking a floral two-piece bathing suit that includes a bandeau top that twists at the front, putting her famous buxom figure front and center.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sit higher on her sides and low at the front, in a way that further highlights her hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips with her toned, slender waistline. Natasha completed her look with a straw hat that helped protect her eyes from the glaring Floridian sun.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Natasha shared with her 1.4 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 30,000 likes in just about three hours of being posted. Within those same short hours, the photo has also attracted upward of 260 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of South American fitness model took to the comments section to praise her spectacular physique and to ask questions about her pregnancy and weight loss.

One user asked her in her native Spanish whether she was working to regain her formerly chiseled abs. Natasha explained that she got her abs mainly through a strict diet, which she is not following at the time because she is still breastfeeding.

“Cuerpower,” her countrywoman and fellow fitness model Ariana James chimed in, merging the Spanish word for body, “cuerpo,” with the word “power.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, James is also a popular fitness model on Instagram.

“I need to know your secrets!” a third fan raved, also in Spanish.

As those who follow her will know, Natasha has been sharing her post-baby journey in the five months since the birth of Lucca.