Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Body In Tiny String Bikini

The pop superstar melted down Instagram with her latest bikini shots.

Britney Spears is once again melting Instagram down. Earlier today, the pop superstar showed off another one of her many swimsuits — this time a bright yellow bikini.

In the new series of Instagram shots, the star shows off her fit body as she lounges by a sparkling swimming pool, her hair wrapped in a ponytail. Britney looks very relaxed in the serene setting, and the new suit is a literal bright spot in her ongoing personal drama.

The new pics came just one day after Britney wowed on Instagram with a white cut-out swimsuit. In that share, the pop star reminisced about back when her hair was blond, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Fans know the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer recently darkened her hair.

The 37-year-old mom-of-two received a ton of comments from fans who called her “queen” and an “icon” as they complimented her yellow suit.

“FIT LEGEND,” wrote one fan.

“This is everything!” remarked another.

Other fans asked if she went back to her blond hair. It is unclear if the photos are new or throwbacks, but Britney’s hair does appear to be blond in the slideshow.

The photos amassed more than 80,000 likes within 15 minutes of Britney having posted them.

You can see Britney Spears’ bright yellow bikini photos below.

Loading...

While she is in control of her Instagram shots, earlier this year Britney accused a paparazzi agency of digitally altering her bikini photos. In June, the singer shared her frustrations in an Instagram rant, alleging that a photo agency edited photos from her outing in Miami in order to make her look heavier than she actually is.

“Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today,” Britney told fans in her Instagram story, according to E! News. “This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

According to Today, Britney posted a video of herself in jeans and a crop top and asked her fans to compare her crop-top body to the bikini body in the earlier photos. She then called out shady agencies for “messing” with photos of her.

Britney’s new Instagram bikini shots come as the singer battles serious personal drama regarding custody of her two sons. On the same day that she posted the new images, a Los Angeles judge approved a temporary new conservator after Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, filed a restraining order against her father, Jamie Spears, according to Us Weekly. However, you would never know that such turmoil was taking place behind the scenes based on Britney’s peaceful look in her latest snaps.