‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares ‘F*ck Off’ Pic Sending Daggers & Disables Comments

Catelynn Lowell has shown Instagram that she isn’t all cuddles. The Teen Mom OG star might come as one of the MTV franchise’s less aggressive cast members, but even this 27-year-old will clap back when she wants to. Catelynn did something fairly unusual earlier today. While she didn’t wade into a post with any snappy replies, she did post her own content reminding fans that she’s just as capable of a clap-back as the rest of them.

Catelynn posted a photo and disabled comments.

The photo showed Catelynn on-set with other cast members. Catelynn was seen with husband Tyler Baltierra, co-star Maci Bookout and her husband Tyler McKinney, plus familiar faces that included Tyler’s dad Butch. While nobody was smiling – this wasn’t one of the show’s jolly moments – Catelynn, in particular, was looking pretty fierce. The mother of three had a facial expression that was sending out daggers, although fans glancing at Tyler’s face may have noticed that he looked a little lost or sad in comparison.

Catelynn didn’t seem to need much for her caption. The star used a curse word, making a pretty bold statement before encouraging her fans to head over to her bio for more. Anyone doing so will have found that Catelynn provided a link. The Us Weekly article fans were redirected to an explanation of her caption. The link led to a list of all the instances in which Catelynn and Tyler have clapped back on social media. The Instagram post has since been removed.

The article actually proved to be a brilliant reminder that Catelynn and Tyler seem to have quite the resume when it comes to lashing back at the haters.

One example included a quote by Tyler. The star took to Twitter back in July to defend Catelynn’s decision to stop breastfeeding her baby Vaeda Luma who was born in 2019.

“Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen. So, a little advice to all of you ‘Pinterest Perfect Parents,’ if that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD. #FedIsBest MomsKnowBest.”

Another came from Catelynn during the brief separation period she and Tyler had before Vaeda was born.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL! Now GOODBYE and I’m done explaining myself!”

A quick scroll through the article showed plenty of other instances where this couple has stood their ground. Of course, Catelynn and Tyler aren’t the only celebrity parents who will clap back on social media. The Inquisitr recently reported another famous mother doing the same. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a hater who slammed a photo of her eating spaghetti.

Catelynn might not be a Kardashian, but she’s just as fierce.