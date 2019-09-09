‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Is The World’s Sexiest Elf In See-Through Bodysuit & Thigh-High Socks

Jessica Nigri hasn’t been dubbed the “Queen of Cosplay” for no reason. As those who follow her will know, the Instagram sensation is no stranger to bringing in the heat with her costumes that are both creative and super sexy. Her most recent update is testament to that. On Monday, the model and cosplayer gave her fans something to brighten up the start of their week when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots in which she rocks a skimpy elf costume that puts her dangerous curves in full evidence.

In her newest post, Nigri — who has repeatedly been voted as one of the best and sexiest cosplayers on the planet, as The Inquisitr has previously reported — is seen in front of a wooden door as she rocks a cherry-colored one-piece bodysuit that features a sheer lace bodice that leaves little to the imagination. In addition to its see-through factor, the suit also boasts a thong-cut bottom that that puts her pert derriere front and center. This is further accentuated by the fact that the Nevada native is posing with her back to the camera.

The 30-year-old bombshell accessorized her look with a delicate gold chain that wraps around her midsection, boasting details in black at the front, a detail that makes her costume even more whimsical.

Nigri is wearing elf-like ears to portray her character. She completed her outfit with a pair of black thigh-cut socks that give the costume extra edge. While in the first photo the model is seen with her back to the viewer, the second snapshot shows her front body as she poses in the same outfit and in a similar location, suggesting this is part of the same shoot. In this instance, Nigri is leaning forward, putting her buxom figure on display.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nigri shared with her impressive 3.8 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 145,000 likes within just a few hours of being posted. The same short hours brought in upwards of 1,200 comments, proving to be a hit among her admirers. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the popular cosplayer took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks, and to engage with her caption.

“Give her a pillow, blanket and tea and forehead kisses night night elf lady. I don’t need to understand you but in this house we take care of each other,” one user wrote, referring her caption.

“Gdi you’re a queen,” another one chimed in.

“Ok but like why are you so gorgeous,” a third fan asked.