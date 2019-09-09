‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Are Back Together And Planning For Their Upcoming Wedding

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley got back together this summer after a short break earlier this year.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on September 9, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, who reconciled with her fiancé earlier this summer following a short split at the end of spring, is glad to be back with her daughter’s father.

“They’ve had multiple conversations about their future and things are better than ever between the two of them. They’ve moved back in together and appear to be on the same page about everything,” an insider told the outlet.

While Williams and McKinley went through hardships with one another earlier this year after the birth of their daughter Pilar in March, the source went on to say that Williams is extremely happy about the changes McKinley has made since their reconciliation. In fact, Williams is so confident in the future of their relationship that she’s jumped right back into wedding planning mode.

Several weeks ago, after confirming she and McKinley were back together, Williams said she and her partner were taking things “one day at a time” during an interview with Dish Nation.

“We’re working on it,” she added.

Williams and McKinley confirmed their relationship last summer for the first time and just months after going public, they revealed that Porsha was pregnant and they were engaged. Then, at the end of spring, as Williams settled into her new role as a mom, rumors began swirling in which it was suggested that McKinley may have cheated.

Although McKinley denied any such thing, their relationship did come to a temporary end as William embarked on a number of girls trips without McKinley.

After spending some time apart months ago, Williams and McKinley decided to give their relationship another chance and in early August, during a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip, the couple became reengaged.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Williams has been keeping a close eye on McKinley ever since his second proposal and, as an insider explained to Radar Online, she has warned her partner that he better be on his best behavior when it comes to their future. After all, she doesn’t want to be embarrassed by her decision to take him back.

“Porsha is nobody’s fool and she’s not going to let her relationship fall apart,” the insider said.

Williams and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.