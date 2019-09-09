JLo Stuns In Classic Black-And-White Shot, Instagram Praises Her Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is currently the talk of the town since her movie Hustlers has been creating a lot of buzz.

Lopez stars as Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles. The star-studded cast has impressed critics with the movie already achieving an approval rating of 96 percent based on 25 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Lopez gives her most electrifying screen performance since ‘Out of Sight,’ slipping the movie into her nonexistent pocket from the moment she strides out onto a neon-lighted stage in a rhinestone bodysuit,” Justin Chang from the Los Angeles Times wrote.

On Instagram, JLo has been very active recently, promoting the movie as well as herself. The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” chart-topper shared a photo in black-and-white which sees the icon in a white garment looking very elegant. She sits on a stool, staring into the camera lens, in stilettoes, wearing various bits of jewelry including an ankle bracelet. The image looks very timeless and classic, just like her beauty.

Within 16 hours, the post racked up more than 1.1 million likes, proving to have made an impact on her 100 million followers.

“Oh my laawwrdd. YOU ARE SO BEAUTIOUS,” one user wrote with an eye-heart face emoji.

“The perfect woman,” another shared.

“Wow beautiful shot. You look so elegant,” a third mentioned.

“Gorgeous photo, very stylish,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Amazing pic dear. You are my inspiration, I am so proud we have the same age,” a fifth follower commented.

At the premiere of the film, Jennifer wore a low-cut yellow garment which showed off her bare chest and legs. She opted for a blonde bob and accessorized her look with a dollar design purse. The Inquisitr previously reported the selfie she took in the car from the same night which racked up over 2 million likes.

Lopez shared a number of posts from the evening to her Instagram including a video of her with two fans who won a contest to be on the red carpet with her.

Earlier this year, Lopez embarked on a tour, “It’s My Party,” to celebrate her milestone birthday. The Latin superstar turned 50-years-old and toured across North America.

In March, she got engaged to American baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she has been dating since 2017, per Elle.

To date, she has released eight studio albums – On The 6, J.Lo, This Is Me… Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love?, and A.K.A. Her last album release was in 2014.

In 2012, she placed 16th on VH1‘s “100 Greatest Women In Music” list.

As for movies, she has starred in many huge blockbuster films – Anaconda, Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Back-up Plan, and Second Act.

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.