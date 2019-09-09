Javi Marroquin’s Fiancee Lauren Comeau Returns To Instagram Amid Rumors Claiming They’re Back Together

Lauren Comeau shared an adorable photo on Sunday.

Javi Marroquin’s fiancee, Lauren Comeau, who is rumored to have recently returned to the Delaware home she once shared with the Teen Mom 2 star, just shared a new photo on Instagram.

After spending several days offline following her alleged split from Marroquin at the end of last month, which was allegedly prompted by his supposed encounter with another woman, Comeau is back on Instagram and on Sunday night, she shared a sweet photo of their 9-month-old son, Eli Joseph, wearing a New England Patriots jersey.

While it is unclear if she and Marroquin were together on Sunday, it has been reported that Comeau did return to Delaware days ago after spending time in her hometown in Maine following the cheating scandal that broke in August. As fans may have heard, Marroquin and Comeau were believed to have called it quits last month after Comeau supposedly caught Marroquin with a naked woman at their home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Marroquin and Comeau were having a party at their home with friends and after Comeau went to sleep, Marroquin reportedly continued to party with their guests. Then, according to a source who spoke to Radar Online, Comeau woke up and went back downstairs to find Marroquin with another woman.

Although it is unclear if Marroquin and the other woman had any physical relationship with one another, he admitted to acting disrespectfully towards his fiancee in a post shared on his Instagram page days after the incident took place.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most,” he wrote on Instagram on August 26.

“I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me,” Marroquin continued.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Comeau had previously shared a statement on her Instagram page in which she suggested that she was planning to teach their son to respect the women in their lives.

Marroquin and Comeau began dating in 2017 and reconciled in 2018 after his split from Briana DeJesus.

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9B on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.