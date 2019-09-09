JLo’s Bubblegum Pink Jumpsuit Is So Eye-Popping, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Jennifer Lopez has injected some major color into her wardrobe. The “Dinero” singer’s latest street appearance may not have been an itsy-bitsy gym outfit, but the 50-year-old’s choice of palette more than made up for the lack of skin on show. The singer and reality judge has been photographed in a bubblegum pink ensemble so bright, it would likely have anyone’s eyes popping because of the color alone.

As The Daily Mail reports today, JLo was photographed in New York City as she continued the promotional roll for her upcoming Hustlers movie. The Latina was looking ultra-professional in a strapless jumpsuit paired with a long and fitted blazer. With a pantsuit finish, the look ticked all the boxes for urban chic, but this was no dull three-piece. The star’s tan skin was veritably popping against the bubblegum hues, with the outfit appearing coordinated by a matching handbag and tinted shades. JLo was photographed walking through streets, although she was also snapped on a sightseeing bus – here, the star had removed her jacket, with the camera taking in the sexy side to the ensemble.

Lopez appeared impeccably made up, with bronzed and highlighted features, pink lips, and her shoulder-length blonde hair worn down. Earrings and wrist jewelry added extra flourishes.

Of course, there’s a giant contrast between the tailored and upscale feel to JLo’s street look today and the outfits she’s already hinted at appearing in for her role in Hustlers. The movie sees the “Jenny From The Block” singer play a stripper, with social media updates promoting the flick already showcasing the barely-there outfits JLo wears for her role as Ramona. The star attended the premiere for the movie last night, per The Inquisitr, with an Instagram update showcasing her stunning gold dress proving quite the hit.

As to wearing next to nothing on-screen, JLo has given fans a little insight into her own thoughts. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed that despite feeling confident, she didn’t exactly feel comfortable rocking her dangerous wardrobe.

“When we filmed the [pole dancing] scene, I was terrified. I was so ready for it, I was prepared, I knew exactly what I was doing,” she said.

“I walked to the stage in dental floss, literally wearing nothing, I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, what am I doing with my life right now? Oh my god,'” she added.

It looks like JLo contrasted her Hustlers looks perfectly with today’s outing. Fans wishing to see more of JLo should check out her Instagram account.