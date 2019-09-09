Spoilers For ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour’s Status Confirmed By Pair Ahead Of Finale

This week, fans will see how Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise ends. Spoilers have suggested that there is good stuff on the way for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, and viewers are rooting for this couple. Now, thanks to a couple of tweets from spoiler king Reality Steve, anxious supporters can soak up a current update regarding what’s going on with Hannah and Dylan now.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Hannah and Dylan are said to get engaged in Mexico during the Bachelor in Paradise finale. Spoilers have teased that the two have remained together since filming the proposal, and now, that exciting tidbit has been confirmed.

On Sunday, Reality Steve shared both a short video and a couple of photos via Twitter that shows Hannah and Dylan together on the beach. The video has a geotag included that says the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds were snuggling at the Pacific Beach near Diamond Street in San Diego.

“Dylan and Hannah G doing a horrible job yesterday in San Diego pretending they aren’t together,” Reality Steve teased in the tweet with the video.

The fan who spotted the two together captured the Bachelor in Paradise stars sitting on a blanket or beach towel. Dylan and Hannah were adjusting their positions to get even closer to one another, and those who have been following the show can tell that this couple on the beach is definitely them.

One of the photos Reality Steve shared showed Hannah and Dylan walking together, and the other still photo was of the two Bachelor in Paradise stars again together on the beach.

Hannah wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, but there’s no reason for anybody to worry. Typically, the franchise holds onto the rings while the seasons are airing, only giving them back during the finale reunion shows.

The reunion show taped in late August and is slated to air on Tuesday, September 17. Reality Steve noted in a recent blog post that Dylan and Hannah are indeed still engaged and that they’ll confirm this during the pre-taped update episode.

In fact, the buzz is that Hannah is moving to California, which happens to be where Dylan lives. Given that, it sounds as if this pair is doing well.

Luckily, the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds won’t have to try to hide out for much longer. Fans who follow the two on social media haven’t necessarily been fooled by any attempts to suggest they aren’t together, but they can officially go public in one more week.

Will Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour go the distance and end up married like many couples from previous seasons have done? Bachelor in Paradise fans are hoping so, and they’ll be anxious to see updates from these two once they can share more.