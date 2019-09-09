Fans Go Wild Over Kelly Clarkson’s New Photo With Hoda Kotb

Kelly Clarkson is pulling out all of the stops to promote her highly-anticipated new show.

As fans know, The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered this afternoon on NBC with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson serving as a guest on the first episode. Earlier this morning, Kelly made an appearance on The Today Show where she chatted about the talk show, as well as the upcoming season of The Voice. During her time there, Kelly snapped a few photos with the hosts including one with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s stand-in, Meredith Vieira.

In the stunning new shot, the trio of ladies poses together on the set of the fourth hour of the hit NBC morning show. Kelly is all smiles in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight, as well as a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, blush, and highlighter. She also wears a dark red dress and a pair of gold hoop earrings for the stunning look. In the middle of the group sits Vieira, who is also smiling for the photograph while clad in a blue dress and black blazer.

All the way on the other side of the shot is host Hoda Kotb, who wears her short, dyed tresses down and straight while wearing a white dress and hoop earrings. In the second photo in the series of two, Kelly poses for a shot with Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.

Since the post went live on Clarkson’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes, in addition to 180-plus comments.

Some of Kelly’s fans commented on the image to gush over her new show while countless others chimed in on the fact that she was posing for a photo with Hoda. A few more just chimed in with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“So proud of you,” one fan commented with a heart emoji attached at the end.

“That’s awesome. By the way my kids love ugly dolls movie so when I read your caption I totally heard you singing the lyrics “…the day,'” another follower commented.

Loading...

“I love it! So excited for you!!!” one more wrote.

This was not the only time in recent days that Kelly has shared a photo to plug her show. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that the American Idol alum posted a photo of herself before her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the image, Kelly appears to be backstage at the show as she strikes a pose in a curve-hugging dress. The post garnered over 57,000 likes.