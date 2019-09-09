‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares Before And After Weight Loss Photos On Instagram

What is she saying about her weight loss?

Teddi Mellencamp shared before and after photos of her weight loss on Instagram on Monday, September 9, just one day after she was seen walking the runway during Kyle Richards’ fashion show for her new clothing line, Kyle Richards X Shahida Clayton.

Following the show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared an old photo of herself beside a new photo of herself and told fans that while the before and after photos showcased her health journey, it didn’t capture the entire picture when it came to all that she’s accomplished.

According to Mellencamp, who works as a trainer and an accountability coach, she and her Go All in by Teddi team have created a program called “Beyond the Before and After” because there is so much that goes into losing weight. As she explained, weight loss for Mellencamp meant that she was not only smaller, but that she found confidence to launch a business, deal with her anxiety struggles and become a happier person for herself, and also for her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids.

Mellencamp has accomplished a lot over the past several years and in her after Instagram photo shared on September 9, she was able to flaunt her trip waist, toned arms, and strong legs.

While Mellencamp and her co-stars were joined by two new cast members for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it does not appear that the returning ladies were informed of who those new cast members would be. In fact, just days before Bravo TV confirmed Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke’s addition to the show, Denise Richards said she was unaware of who would be added to the show.

As the Inquisitr previously revealed, Richards opened up about the show’s season 10 cast during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“They don’t tell us who’s coming on,” Richards admitted, according to an August 27 report from All About the Real Housewives. “They do like to keep things real and genuine, and not tell us too much before we’re starting, and I love that.”

During the same interview, Richards was asked about her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from the show and in response, she made it clear that she wasn’t too concerned about Vanderpump’s decision to part ways with Bravo TV.

“We’re moving forward and I’m really excited about the season,” Richards said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 began production in August and is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.