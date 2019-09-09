Andrew Napolitano Suggests DOJ Probe Into Christine Blasey Ford’s Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a recent video circulating shows Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney Debra Katz speaking at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference. During the video, Katz suggests that Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were politically motivated to protect the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion a constitutional right.

Law & Crime reports that Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano responded to the new video and expressed his surprise that Katz would speak publicly about the motivations of her client. He said he believes Katz’ comments violate attorney/client privilege.

According to Napolitano, Katz’ statements also might have inadvertently revealed the true motivation behind the accusations against Kavanaugh and may provide a reason for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Ford’s allegations.

“What’s the worst-case scenario here — did she make this whole story up? That would be perjury and probably conspiracy. Others might have been involved. Does the Justice Department want to investigate this? Or is this just a lawyer saying ‘you know, we lost this, he is on the court. We don’t like him.'”

In the past, Katz publicly stated that Ford’s motivations were not political.

“I would say no one in their right mind would want to inject themselves in this process and face the kind of annihilation that she will be subjected to by those that want this nominee to go through,” she said, adding that Ford’s testimony was “not a politically motivated action” and that she was “reluctant” to come forward.

Judge Napolitano Floats Idea That DOJ Might Want to Investigate Remarks by Christine Blasey Ford’s Lawyerhttps://t.co/wp5VqS74Y0 pic.twitter.com/OigEUGSbgf — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) September 5, 2019

Regardless, the new video shows Katz claiming that Ford’s testimony was able to ensure that Kavanaugh will always have an “asterisk” next to his name and suggests that when he goes after Roe v. Wade, everyone will know his “character” and motivations.

As Vice reported, activists are still not happy with Kavanaugh’s confirmation and point to the fact that Donald Trump’s White House withheld records about his work as White House staff secretary under George W. Bush. These activists believe this move was intended to hide defamatory information that would call Kavanaugh’s integrity into question.

Christopher Kang, Chief Counsel of Demand Justice, cites the millions of pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s time working in the Bush White House and believes they may reveal Kavanaugh’s bias on issues that might be viable to use as the basis for calls of recusal. In addition, he claims that the House Judiciary Committee should investigate whether Kavanaugh lied to the Senate during his confirmation hearings.