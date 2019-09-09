Britney Spears’ Doctor Suddenly Dies, Adding A Twist To Her Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears’ psychiatrist, Dr. Timothy Benson, suddenly died at the age of 48 in Santa Monica California days ago. The doctor, who had been treating the singer, had an aneurysm, TMZ reports.

While his untimely death is tragic, the timing is also very significant to Britney’s conservatorship case. A judge in Spears’ case is supposed to receive a report within the next ten days about whether or not the singer was getting the proper medical care.

Britney’s mother, Lynne, has been worried about her daughter, and reportedly believes that she wasn’t getting adequate medical treatment during her time under father Jamie’s watch due to his conservator role. The issue is reportedly centered around the medications that the pop princess was being given for her serious mental health issues.

Sources close to Britney reveal that the singer entered a mental health facility earlier this year after her father claimed the medicine she had been taking lost its potency with the singer, and that doctors were finding it difficult to find new meds that worked for the songbird.

Insiders alleged that Spears was functioning well and getting ready to launch a new show before suddenly not being able to function. Dr. Benson’s medical practices were being questioned before his death.

Meanwhile, Britney’s father will likely no longer be her conservator following the singer’s next court hearing. Jamie has asked to be temporarily removed from his duties due to illness.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Spears is also being investigated for child abuse after Britney’s former husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report against him for allegedly putting his hands the the pair’s 13-year-old son.

Sources tell Radar Online that Brit is furious with her dad over the incident, and that the pair may never be able to mend their relationship because of it.

“Britney is very upset with her father and probably won’t ever speak to him again,” an insider told the outlet, adding that she wants Jamie removed as conservator.

“She is going to try and use this to get out of the conservatorship and stop having Jamie be her conservator. She doesn’t want him running her life anymore,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a separate source told Us Weekly that after Britney was in attendance the night of the incident, and that she took her sons and left her father’s home after it occurred because she felt unsafe.

“Jamie has a temper, which is no secret to anyone in the family. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious,” the informant revealed of Britney Spears’ mindset after the altercation.