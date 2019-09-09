Sara Underwood Spills Out Of Skintight Booty Shorts And Tiny Crop Top, Driving Instagram Wild

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood just shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page, and these are quickly becoming favorites of her fans. The social media starlet has made a name for herself by flaunting her insane figure in itty-bitty ensembles, and that is exactly what she did in this latest snapshot.

Underwood shared a couple of photos via Instagram on Monday, and she noted that they were taken along the Oregon coast. She said that she was wearing one of her favorite brands, Pretty Little Thing, and she teasingly asked her followers to let her know whether they liked the first or second shot better.

Sara is barefoot in these new pictures, and she has her shoulder-length blonde hair pulled partially back away from her face. The initial photo shows Underwood smiling, with her eyes closed as she tilts her head up slightly toward the sky. Her long, lean legs seem to go on forever, and the skintight booty shorts she is wearing highlight her luscious curves.

Underwood paired a minuscule back-tie crop top with the shorts, and the top barely covers her breasts. The first photo shows a bit of sideboob along with Sara’s insane abs, and the outfit works beautifully to highlight the former Playmate’s hourglass figure.

The second photo in this jaw-dropping Instagram update shows Sara from the back. She is looking over her shoulder toward the photographer, and fans can see plenty of her pert booty peeking out from the bottom ruffles of her shorts. The crop top has just tie straps in the back, and a close look at this pose suggests that Underwood is nearly spilling out of the side and bottom of the barely-there piece.

Eye-popping photos like these have helped Underwood build her Instagram page to an impressive 9.2 million followers. In just the first couple of hours after Sara shared this latest look, nearly 50,000 people had shown their love for it.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Underwood has kept her fans buzzing with summer-themed posts over the past few days. She clearly isn’t ready to let go of the warm weather, as just before this crop top and shorts ensemble update, she teased her followers with an incredible bikini snap.

Sara Underwood has a knack for combining sultry poses and revealing outfits with stunning natural backdrops. Her millions of fans never tire of her stylistic approach to keeping her Instagram page updated, and they are always eager to see more. Luckily, the former Playboy Playmate never leaves her followers waiting for long.