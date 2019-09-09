How Many Kids Do Sarah & Todd Palin Have?

The former Alaska governor's kids continue to make headlines.

Todd Palin has filed for divorce from his wife, former Alaska governor and one-time vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, after 31 years of marriage.

In court documents filed in Anchorage Superior Court, Todd, 55, cited an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In the filing, Todd requested joint custody of the couple’s youngest son, Trig Palin.

Todd and Sarah Palin have five children together. In addition to Trig, the former couple are the parents of Track, Bristol, Willow, and Piper Palin, who are all over 18 and won’t be involved in a custody arrangement. The Palins also have five grandchildren, with more on the way.

The world got to know the Palin family well when Sarah was named as Sen. John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election. The family went on to appear in a TLC reality show, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, while Todd and Sarah’s two oldest children, Track and Bristol, became tabloid regulars.

Track (Born 1989)

The firstborn Palin child has struggled with abusing narcotics and alcohol. According to Metro, the 30-year-old Army veteran married in 2011 but later got arrested multiple times for assault and domestic violence. Sarah Palin has attributed her son’s violent past to PTSD from his tour in Iraq. Track has a daughter with his ex-wife, Britta Hanson, and a son with an ex-girlfriend.

Bristol (Born 1990)

The eldest Palin daughter made headlines when she became pregnant by her high school boyfriend, Levi Johnston, just ahead of the 2008 election. Bristol later starred in multiple reality shows and later competed on Dancing with the Stars, where she made it to the finals. Today, the Teen Mom OG alum is a mom to three children, Tripp (with Johnston) and Sailor and Atlee, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

Willow (Born 1994)

In May, Palin’s 25-year-old daughter Willow announced on Instagram that she is expecting twins with her husband Ricky Bailey. The couple, who married in fall 2018, will welcome two baby girls in December.

Piper (Born 2001)

Todd and Sarah’s 18-year-old graduated from high school in May and the family celebrated her milestone together. Last year, Sarah posted to Instagram to announce that her youngest daughter is planning a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Trig (Born 2008)

Youngest Palin child Trig was prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome. In an interview with Daily Mail TV, Sarah admitted she didn’t know what to expect when her youngest baby was born, but she expressed gratitude for her large family to help look out for Trig.

“I didn’t know what to expect, didn’t [know] how wonderful it was going to be,” she said. “I’m just so thankful that he’s got the big extended family with his big brother and big sisters. He’s always gonna be taken care of.”