Todd Palin Filed For Divorce From Wife Sarah Citing ‘Incompatibility Of Temperament’

Todd Palin, husband of former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, has reportedly filed for divorce. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Todd Palin cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties.” The motion also states that their incompatibility makes it “impossible to live together as husband and wife.” According to the report, Todd filed the papers last Friday, September 6, at the Anchorage Superior Court following 31 years of marriage between the pair.

In the filing, Todd only used the couple’s initials but their wedding date as well as their son Trig’s birthday are both consistent with the Palin family in the filing. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Todd and Sarah have five kids together —Track, 30, Bristol, 28, Willow, 25, Piper, 18, and Trig, 11. Todd is seeking joint custody of Trig since he is the only one of the children who is a minor.

Kimberlee Colbo, who is an attorney from Anchorage, will be representing Todd, though it is unclear who will be representing the former vice presidential nominee. Colbo has also requested that the court designate the divorce confidential as things progress. So far, the mother of five has yet to respond for comment or make any sort of public announcement of her own following the surprising news.

As fans know, Palin was elected as the governor of Alaska back in 2006 where she still remained under the radar for the most part. But in 2008, the Wasilla, Alaska native was thrust into the spotlight after John McCain named her as his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Of course, the famous duo lost the race to Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but that didn’t stop Palin from becoming a household name.

After that, Sarah appeared on a number of different television shows, as The New York Daily News points out. Her own reality show, titled Sarah Palin’s Alaska, ran for eight episodes in late 2010 and early 2011 on TLC. The 55-year-old also appeared on a few episodes of Teen Mom OG after her daughter, Bristol Palin, starred on the hit MTV show for just one season.

Since his wife’s highly-publicized VP run, Todd has steered clear of the media for the most part, but back in 2016, the father of five made headlines after he was involved in a horrific snowmobile accident. According to NBC News, the accident left Todd with a number of injuries, including broken and fractured ribs as well as a collapsed lung, a broken shoulder blade, a broken clavicle, and multiple leg injuries. The accident happened just north of the Palins’ home in Wasilla, Alaska.

Interestingly enough, Sarah’s last photo of her husband was posted on social media at the beginning of July, and since then, Sarah has only posted photographs of her kids.